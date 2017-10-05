BREAKING: Paul Ryan Gets On The Left Side And Shelves A NRA-Backed Bill

Paul Ryan has secretly switched to the left side, and shelved a NRA-backed bill. Ryan stated on Tuesday that the bill is “not scheduled right now — I don’t know when it will be scheduled,” as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

He announced this statement just two days after the deadly massacre that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 and injuring more than 500.

Hillary Clinton falsely claimed that even more would have died if the shooter would have used a silencer:

The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

Gun rights expert Awr Hawkins mentioned earlier this week that “suppressors do not eliminate the sound of a gunshot.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated in response to Paul Ryan, “When two mass shootings force you to delay a bill that would make those mass shootings harder to detect and stop, maybe that’s a sign you ought to let go of the bill once and for all.”

This is disgusting. His decision may have been based on a false claim by Hillary.

Should Paul Ryan be voted out?