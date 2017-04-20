BREAKING: O’Reilly’s Done… But Look Whose Replacing Him

Bill O’Reilly was hit hard this month when it was revealed that he and Fox News have paid out $13 million since 2002 to keep several sexual harassment claims at bay. Since the information was made public, more than 90 companies have pulled their advertisements from The O’Reilly Factor.

Yesterday, Daily Mail reported that O’Reilly has officially been dropped by Fox News, and executives are already trying to determine who his replacement will be.

The controversial decision was reportedly made by Rupert Murdoch after he received immense pressure to get rid of the prime-time host by his sons, James and Lachlan. Weeks before his termination, the O’Reilly Factor host had signed a $20 million-a-year contract with the network.

Sources speculate that the top three choices to replace O’Reilly are Eric Bolling, Dana Perino, and Tucker Carlson.

Bolling is currently a cohost on The Five, Perino once served at the Press Secretary for the White House and also cohosts the five, and Carlson took over Megyn Kelly’s time slot earlier this year with Tucker Carlson Tonight. The program has already pulled in impressive ratings, so he is considered the most likely contender for the new face of Fox News.

What do you think of Fox’s decision?