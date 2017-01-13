BREAKING: Obama Pulls Sickening Move In Finals Days Leading Up To Leaving

With only a week left in his presidency, Barack Obama is moving quickly to issue a series of pardons before turning the presidency over to Donald Trump. One name being considered for pardon has millions of Americans feeling very unsettled.

According to Daily Mail, military document leaker Chelsea Manning is on his short list for a possible pardon. Manning, a transgender former Army intelligence analyst who went by Bradley prior to transition, is currently serving a 25-year sentence for giving 700,000 sensitive military and diplomatic documents, including classified files, to WikiLeaks.

An unnamed source within the Justice Department told reporters Obama is strongly considering commuting Manning’s sentence. Manning is at high risk; she has tried to commit suicide twice since being incarcerated at the maximum-security US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. Last year, Manning held a hunger strike to convince officials to allow her to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Supporters of Manning have argued for some time that her 35-year sentence is too harsh and that the judge was simply trying to send a message to high-profile government whistleblower, Edward Snowden. Many have called Chelsea a “scapegoat.”

“Mr. President, if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning,” Snowden himself wrote on Twitter. “You alone can save her life.”

To clarify, Manning is far from innocent. She handed over documents containing war logs from Iraq and Afghanistan, diplomatic cables, and detainee files from Guantanamo Bay. She also sent them a video showing an Apache helicopter attacking Baghdad, killing civilians and two news cameramen. Throughout her trial, Manning’s defense team tried to portray her as simply naïve.

“I’m sorry that my actions hurt people,” Manning told the court. “I’m sorry that they hurt the United States. I understand that I must pay the price for my decisions and actions.”

What do you think? Would it be a mistake to pardon Manning?

