BREAKING: Obama Officials Could Be Facing Criminal Charges… Here’s Who And Why

Barack Obama’s administration was one of the most quietly corrupt of all time—and this underlying dishonesty is coming back to bite those who committed crimes. According to reports from The Washington Examiner, journalist Bob Woodward warned that members of the Obama administration could face criminal charges for unmasking the names of Trump transition team members from surveillance of foreign officials.

This week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, revealed that he had evidence that members of Trump’s transition team had their identities “unmasked” after their communications were intercepted by U.S. intelligence officials. Afterward, Woodward called this a “gross violation.”

The issue at hand is whether intelligence officials named the Americans being discussed in intercepted communications, Woodward notes.

“You can learn all kinds of things from diplomats gossiping because that’s what occurs,” Woodward noted. “Under the rules, and they are pretty strict, it’s called minimization. You don’t name the American person who is being discussed.”

There are only 20 people in the intelligence community who can order this “minimization” to be removed.”

“It’s again, down the middle, it is not what Trump said, but this could be criminal on the part of people who decided, oh, let’s name these people,” he continued, commenting that “under the rules, that name is supposed to be blanked out, and so you’ve got a real serious problem potentially of people in the Obama administration passing around this highly classified gossip.”