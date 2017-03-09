BREAKING: Obama Might Go Down In History As The First President To Get Slapped With Felony Indictment

After eight years of doing things his way, former President Barack Obama is used to getting everything he wants. Now, it looks like he could be paying the price for his arrogance. In his final days as president, Obama allegedly wiretapped and spied on Trump throughout the presidential election. If this allegation turns out to be true, Obama could be facing some serious charges.

Despite Obama’s insistence that the claims are completely false, the evidence against him is piling up. If it’s proven that his wiretapping was illegal, he would be up against an indictment on felony charges.

In a recent interview, Lt. Col Tony Shaffer called ‘Obamagate’ an “order of magnitude” larger than the Watergate scandal because the incident included “using nation-state resources for purposes of political gain.” If this pans out, it would be “the first time a former president could be indicted for a felony.”

“I think it is very possible that he acted outside of the scope of his duties, responsibilities, and authorities to turn the resources of a nation-state on a candidate,” he added. “This is, as I’ve said before, soviet-dictator level wrongdoing.”

What do you think? Should Obama be punished to the full extent of the law if he is proven guilty? This is unacceptable.