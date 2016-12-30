BREAKING: Obama Makes Sickening Move To Undermine Trump’s Presidency

Millions of Americans are counting down the days until President Barack Obama is out of office. Now, Washington insiders are revealing Obama will not be letting go of his power so easily. Though he claims he is staying in Washington only so his daughter Sasha can finish high school, conservative author Ed Klein thinks there is more to the story.

“For the past 100 years every president who is outgoing has packed up his stuff, gone home and not criticized his successor,” Klein wrote. “This is not what the Obamas are planning to do. They rented an eight-bedroom mansion in the Kalorama section of Washington from Joe Lockhart, who was Bill Clinton’s last press secretary. In that house, there’s enough room for Valerie Jarrett as well as Michelle and the kids. A place for ten cars to park. They are setting up what they are calling a shadow government.”

Klein went on to describe Obama’s shadow government as more of an insurgency operation.

“They are staying there because despite what the president said in his press conference, he’s in a sense of outrage over this incoming Trump Administration, which he thinks is going to wipe out his legacy,” he wrote. “So he’s setting up this kind of almost insurgency; he’s picking people in foreign affairs, labor, abortion, union matters. He’s setting them up to start appearing on television, making speeches and doing op-ed pieces. For the next four years, you’re going to see not only a Trump Administration, but you’re going to see a shadow government opposing the Trump administration…”

Klein then predicted that Obama will do everything in their power to disrupt Trump’s inauguration.