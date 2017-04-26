BREAKING: Obama Makes Shocking Admission… Here’s What Really Happened During His Presidency

After leaving the White House at the beginning of the year, former President Barack Obama has had plenty of time to reflect on his two terms as president. Somewhere between vacationing and plotting his next move, he’s been able to acknowledge the mistakes he made as our nation’s leader.

Earlier this week, Obama made his first public appearance in at the University of Chicago, where he formerly worked as a professor. During his speech, he acknowledged that he failed Chicago, which has become even more violent now than ever.

“I am the first to acknowledge that I did not set the world on fire, nor did I transform these communities in any significant way, although we did some good things,” he said.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Obama to make it all about himself again.

“It did change me,” he said of Chicago. “This community gave me a lot more than I was able to give in return because this community taught me that ordinary people, when working together, can do extraordinary things. This community taught me that everybody has a story to tell. That is important.”

