BREAKING: Obama Just Chose Trump’s Challenger For 2020… It’s Not Who You Think

Former President Barack Obama seems to think he can still control Washington, D.C. politics from his new mansion—which he purchased so he could stay just miles away from the White House.

After all their desperate attempts at impeachment have failed, Democrats are now looking to 2020 in search of a new candidate to unseat President Donald Trump. Many of Obama’s fans have wondered who he would throw his support behind now that Clinton is out of the picture for good.

A lot of people assumed his choice would be California’s Kamala Harris, who is a biracial African American woman and a rising star within Democratic circles. Others thought he would stand behind his former Vice President Joe Biden, who has mentioned a run despite his age.

But it appears Obama has a very different idea. Rumors are circulating that Barack wants his friend Deval Patrick to run in 2020. Patrick is a fellow Harvard Law graduate and was formerly the Governor of Massachusetts.

“He has the ability to touch people’s hearts as well as their minds. I think our country is ready for that now — let alone in three years,” Valarie Jarrett said of Patrick.

Obama advisor David Axelrod also issued high praise, “He’s kind of a natural to look at because he was a successful governor, he is an inspiring guy, and you have to ask yourself what is the country going to be looking for in their next president after this guy?”

What do you think? Will Obama try to force the Democrats to take Patrick as their nominee?