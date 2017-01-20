BREAKING: Obama Is Going Down In History As The First President To Ever….

When Barack Obama leaves the White House for good today, he will be leaving behind one of the worst legacies of any president in U.S. history. Though he promised the American people hope and change, he has consistently put the U.S. at risk during his time in office.

In fact, he has focused most of his energy playing golf instead of actually working. During his time in the White House, Obama has played more golf than any sitting president in over 50 years.

During his eight years in office, Obama played 333 games of golf—the second most golf games of any president behind Eisenhower, who is rumored to have played over 800 games while in office. But Einsenhower installed a putting green on the South Lawn of the White House so he wouldn’t have to put the brakes on work to enjoy his sport.

What do you think? Are you ready for a president who is willing to put the American people first?