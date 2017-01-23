BREAKING: Obama Has Finally Left The Building… It’s Time To Celebrate

How does this make you feel now that Obama has officially departed from the capitol? For the first time in eight years we’ll look to a new C and C. Many Americans have mixed feelings: excitement, relief, and so many others.

Not everyone supported Obama as is clearly evident but over the last eight years Americans of differing ideology conducted themselves with class and respect for the democratic process. Sharing truthful news and staying politically active was championed by so many everyday Americans during Obama’s term where so many wanted to make sure our rights were kept intact.

Now instead of playing defense though many feel as if we can finally begin moving forward to the America we should’ve been acting like all along.