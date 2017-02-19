BREAKING: Obama Is About To Be Exposed, He Just Got The Worst News Of His Life

On Friday, the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the NSA, FBI, and CIA to determine who ordered General Michael Flynn’s phone calls to be wiretapped. This is bad news for Barack Obama—who is rumored to have orchestrated this entire scandal.

This week, Breitbart reported that Judicial Watch is planning to sue these intelligence agencies if they refuse to hand over the records pertaining to the wire tapping. In fact, lawsuits will be filed next week if they do not have the records.

The group’s goal is to discover whether there was ever a warrant allowing the U.S. government to wiretap Flynn’s phone calls. If there was, the next questions are who and why.

“If you have a warrant, attached to the warrant 99 percent of the time, there is an affidavit—a sworn declaration normally by a law enforcement officer or senior official,” Chris Farrell, the group’s Director of Investigations and Research told reporters.

The December leaks ultimately led to Flynn’s resignation on Monday, because they contradicted public assertions made by Vice President Michael Pence that Flynn had never discussed sanctions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. According to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, this kind of wiretapping would only be legal warrant or if they happened to be investigating a foreign official.

“It’s pretty clear that’s not the case,” Nunes commented on the matter. “I’m pretty sure the FBI didn’t have a warrant on Michael Flynn…To listen to an American’s phone call you would have to go to a court there’d be all that paperwork there. So I’m guessing that doesn’t exist.”

Farrell agrees with this assessment, believing that “embedded political operatives within the various agencies and departments” are likely responsible for the leaked conversation. And we’re bound to see more foul play, he argues.

“It’s an incremental attack,” Farrell concluded. “They will try to pick off one by one people close to the president. I refer to this as a really soft coup.”