This week, the country has been up in arms about the Donald Trump Jr. scandal. While we don’t condone his behavior, it’s time to call it like it is: at the end of the day, he was simply the oldest Trump son was simply naïve. He did not have malicious intent—he just wanted his father to win the election.

But the plot continues to thicken as the day goes on. As it turns out, the Russia lawyer Donald Jr. met with isn’t just anybody. In fact, he may have ties to Fusion GPS, the firm behind the Trump dossier.

Just days after meeting with Trump Jr., Natalia Veselnitskaya showed up at the House of Representatives hearing on U.S. Policy Toward Putin’s Russia. She was actually any invited guest of the Obama administration and was photographed behind Obama’s former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.

A deeper dive into Veselnitskaya’s Facebook page reveals that she actually appears to be pretty anti-Trump. Though she does, admittedly, criticize Trump protesters as well.

What do you think of all of this?