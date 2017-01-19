BREAKING: Obama Booted From Private Club After Pulling Disgusting Move

Throughout his 8 years of presidency, the Rockville Woodmont Country Club has given Obama a membership at their prestigious club free of charge—waiving the absurd $80,000 initiation fee and yearly membership dues of almost $10,000. Now, many Jewish members of the club are demanding for him to be kicked out of the club because of his disgusting treatment towards Israel.

“In light of the votes at the UN and the Kerry speech and everything else, there’s this major uproar with having him part of the club,” one source told The New York Post. “And a significant portion of the club has opposed offering him membership.”

The outraged members have even threatened to sue the establishment for “bending the rules” if they continue to allow Obama to golf for free after his presidency.

The high-end club was originally founded by the local DC Jewish community in 1913, after Jews in the area were banned from golfing at other clubs.

What do you think? Is Obama getting exactly what he deserves?