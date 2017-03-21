BREAKING: NSA Releases Classified Docs That Prove That Trump’s Family Is Being Wiretapped
by ago0
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump sparked controversy when he accused Barack Obama and his administration of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower. The mainstream media immediately tried to make Trump look crazy for the accusations. Now, it looks like he may have been right.
Infowars reported that law enforcement recently obtained documents pertaining to individual records of U.S. citizens under National Security Agency (NSA) electronic surveillance. The documents, which are from the years 2004 to 2010, reveal that Trump was being monitored by the government during that time.
The information was released by Michael Zullo, who was formerly the commander and chief investigator of Cold Case Posse (CCP). The documents reveal that surveillance was listed for the following companies, locations, and years:
Trump International
1 Central Park, NYC, NY
2008
Trump World Tower
845 United Nations Plaza, NYC, NY
No Date
Trump Tower SAL
108 Central Park, NYC, NY
2007
Trump Palace Co
200 E. 69th Street A, NYC, NY
2008
Trump Entertainment
725 Fifth Ave. FL, NYC, NY
2007
Trump Organization
725 Fifth Ave. BSM, NYC, NY
2009
Trump Palace
725 Fifth Ave., NYC, NY
2004
Mar-a-Lago Club
1100 S. Ocean BL, Palm Beach, FL
2006
Trump International
401 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL
2008
Douglass Limousine
239 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ
2008
Trump International
3505 Summit BLV, West Palm Beach, FL
2004
Flights INC
P.O. Box 196, Hamilton MA
2004
Trump International
1 Central Park, NYC, NY
2008
Trump Hotels
Huron Ave., Atlantic City, NJ
No Date
Trump National
339 Pine Rd, Briarcliff, NY
No Date
Trump Plaza & C
2500 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2008
Trump Palace Co.
200 E. 69th St., NYC, NY
2008
Seven Springs
66 Oregon Rd, Mount Kisco, NY
2006-2008
Looks like Trump is not so crazy after all. What do you think?