BREAKING: NSA Releases Classified Docs That Prove That Trump’s Family Is Being Wiretapped

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump sparked controversy when he accused Barack Obama and his administration of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower. The mainstream media immediately tried to make Trump look crazy for the accusations. Now, it looks like he may have been right.

Infowars reported that law enforcement recently obtained documents pertaining to individual records of U.S. citizens under National Security Agency (NSA) electronic surveillance. The documents, which are from the years 2004 to 2010, reveal that Trump was being monitored by the government during that time.

The information was released by Michael Zullo, who was formerly the commander and chief investigator of Cold Case Posse (CCP). The documents reveal that surveillance was listed for the following companies, locations, and years:

Trump International

1 Central Park, NYC, NY

2008

Trump World Tower

845 United Nations Plaza, NYC, NY

No Date

Trump Tower SAL

108 Central Park, NYC, NY

2007

Trump Palace Co

200 E. 69th Street A, NYC, NY

2008

Trump Entertainment

725 Fifth Ave. FL, NYC, NY

2007

Trump Organization

725 Fifth Ave. BSM, NYC, NY

2009

Trump Palace

725 Fifth Ave., NYC, NY

2004

Mar-a-Lago Club

1100 S. Ocean BL, Palm Beach, FL

2006

Trump International

401 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL

2008

Douglass Limousine

239 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ

2008

Trump International

3505 Summit BLV, West Palm Beach, FL

2004

Flights INC

P.O. Box 196, Hamilton MA

2004

Trump International

1 Central Park, NYC, NY

2008

Trump Hotels

Huron Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

No Date

Trump National

339 Pine Rd, Briarcliff, NY

No Date

Trump Plaza & C

2500 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ

2008

Trump Palace Co.

200 E. 69th St., NYC, NY

2008

Seven Springs

66 Oregon Rd, Mount Kisco, NY

2006-2008

Looks like Trump is not so crazy after all. What do you think?