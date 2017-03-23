BREAKING: North Korea Just Made Sickening Move To Blow Up An Aircraft Carrier… This Is It

On Saturday, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un released a disturbing propaganda video showing North Korean troops blowing up a U.S. aircraft carrier.

According to Daily Mail, the clip shows mocked-up footage of North Korean troops destroying American bombers and fighting forces. A female narrator speaks over the footage, warning that the U.S. will perish if we thought an attack on the communist state would be victorious.

“A knife will be stabbed to the throat of the carrier; while the bomber will fall from the sky after getting hit by a hail of fire,” the narrator claims, before the footage switches to military drills with America and South Korea.

This comes just days after Kim Jong Un threatened to reduce the US “to ashes” with nuclear weapons if we fire ‘even a single bullet.” Pyongyang has also threatened nuclear war if we try to attack.

“The Korean People’s Army will reduce the bases of aggression and provocations to ashes with its invincible Hwasong rockets tipped with nuclear warheads and reliably defend the security of the country and its people’s happiness in case the U.S. and the South Korean puppet forces fire even a single bullet at the territory of DPRK,” Kim Jong Un’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

What do you think of the new footage? Is this completely unacceptable?