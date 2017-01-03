BREAKING: New Years Suicide Bomber Terror Ensues

According to shocking news reports, one person was seriously injured this week when a suicide bomber, estimated to be around 10 years old, blew herself up in a New Year’s Eve attack in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

According to witnesses and aid workers, the girl approached a crowd of people to buy noodles from a food vendor in the Customs area of the city at around 9:30 PM. She then detonated her explosives.

Though no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, it does bear similarities to attacks of Boko Haram Islamists, who are famous for using suicide bombers—mostly women and young girls—to attack civilian targets.

“The girl walked towards the crowd but she blew up before she could reach her target,” witness Grema Usman, who lives in the area, told reporters. “She died instantly, while one person was seriously hurt after he was hit by shrapnel. Judging from her corpse, the girl was around 10 years old.”

“The girl was clearly not more than 10 and this could have made her too nervous, making her to detonate the explosive prematurely,” an aid worker involved in the evacuation of the body told reporters.

Borno state police spokesman Victor Isuku delivered more chilling news, announcing that a second female suicide bomber was caught and lynched by a mob. Her bomb was detonated later by security forces.

Authorities suspect Boko Haram, whose seven-year insurgency has killed almost 20,000 and displaced millions of others. The attack came just one week after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said the jihadist group had been routed from Sambisa forest.