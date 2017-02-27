BREAKING: New Law To Have Burkas Banned In Public Places

According to reports, Swiss lawmakers are closer than ever to implementing a nation-wide ban on face veils. The ban on the Islamic veils was passed in the lower house of Swiss parliament on September 27 by a vote of 88 to 87. Now, it will go on to the higher chambers of the government in order to actually be enacted into law.

The ban was originally proposed by Walter Wobmann, a member of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP). Wobmann has been resistant to the acceptance of refugees and was successful in 2009 when he pushed for a ban on the construction of mosque minarets in Switzerland.

“Veils are an attack on integration in a free society,” Wobmann said, according to The Independent. “The ban of religiously motivated coverings in public is proportionate and violates neither freedom of religion nor expression. It does not constitute discrimination.”

