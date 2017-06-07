BREAKING: Neil Gorsuch Ignites Supreme Court With Massive Power Move… This Has Never Been Done

Though he hasn’t been on the Supreme Court for very long, Neil Gorsuch is already making a huge impact. Less than one month after he was confirmed, Gorsuch took a stand by refusing to join the court’s “cert pool”—an administrative division of labor that allows for the review of the deluge of petitions the justices receive each term.

The cert pool system involved petitions being apportioned by the court’s law clerks, who then pass them over to judges with a recommendation to either grant or deny. That process means that a law clerk’s recommendation has a major impact on the outcome of a case.

Gorsuch refusing to join shows an unprecedented level of independence. It suggests that agrees with the many court-watchers and legal scholars who have criticized the pool for empowering unseasoned law clerks and allowing certain parties to have advantages over others.

What do you think of Gorsuch’s move?