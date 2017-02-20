BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi Get’s Devastating News… She’s Through

In the past few weeks, Nancy Pelosi and her fellow liberals have been calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, citing his alleged ties to Russia and making ridiculous claims that he conspired with Vladimir Putin to interfere in our election and give him the win. Now, a 30-year-old document has just resurfaced, and it paints a perfect picture of just how hypocritical liberals really are.

The 1984 memorandum shows Senator Ted Kennedy asking Russia to interfere with the presidential election to help Democrats defeat Ronald Reagan. Victor Chebrikov, the top man at the KGB at the time, sent the memorandum to Yuri Andropov, the top man in the USSR at the time, with the subject line: “Sen. Edward Kennedy.”

“On 9-10 May of this year,” the memorandum began, “Sen. Edward Kennedy’s close friend and trusted confidant [John] Tunney was in Moscow. The senator charged Tunney to convey the following message, through confidential contacts, to the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Y. Andropov.”

Apparently, Kennedy blatantly told Andropov that he assist in dealing with President Regan, and called on him to help Democrats challenge him in the 1984 election.

“The only real potential threats to Reagan are problems of war and peace and Soviet-American relations,” the memorandum states. “These issues, according to the senator, will without a doubt become the most important of the election campaign.”

