BREAKING: Names Are Out! Corey Feldman Reveals Hollywood Child Abusers

In an interview with Dr. Oz on Thursday, Corey Feldman came through on his promise to provide more names of Hollywood actors who have preyed on young men.

Feldman, who was a child actor in the 80’s has alleged that him and fellow child star Corey Haim have suffered sexual harassment at the hands of fellow actors in their youth and are now coming forward with names.

Feldman named bit actor, and his former assistant Jon Grissom, before calling the LAPD’s Elite Special Assault Section on camera with Dr. Oz.

“This guy on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said of Grissom, who now allegedly lives in Mexico. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

Grissom appeared as a valet in 1988’s “License to Drive,” and 1989’s “Dream a Little Dream,” as a P.E. coach. Grissom reportedly previously wrote in a YouTube comment, “I said it’s not me I’m sick and tired of saying that when no one listens. So goddamnit I’m not repeating it anymore.”

Despite Grissom refuting the claims, Dr. Oz claims to have evidence of Grissom’s extensive police record, which includes child molestation, which he went to jail for.

A Dr. Oz lawyer says on the clip about Grissom’s record, “Everything from assault, theft, drugs … in 2001 he was arrested on child molestation charges … he was found guilty in 2003 and served time in prison.” They also believe he is in the Unites States.

In his 2014 book “Coreyography”, Feldman detailed his relationship with a predator, under the pseudonym Ron Crimson.

He wrote, “I had taken some pills, some concoction that Ron had made up … Ron came over and sat down next to me, a triple-X magazine in his hands … Ron started touching me, reaching across my thigh to the crotch of my pants … When I woke up, he was on me, touching me, tugging on the zipper of my pants. I realized it was happening again.”

And, “Under Ron’s tutelage, my drug use has progressed quickly. I’m doing coke constantly, with Ron … Ron is pushing me to try crack … I wake up. Ron is at me, tugging on my pants.”

Revolting, as the day goes by, more information comes out about how twisted and perverted Hollywood really is under the surface.