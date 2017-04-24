BREAKING: Muslim Migrants In Michigan Just Got Worst Wakeup Call Of Their Life

Throughout his eight years as president, Barack Obama sent an unprecedented number of Muslim refugees to Michigan. As a result, many of these refugees think they can enforce Sharia Law in the state.

Representative Michele Hoitegna isn’t having any of it. She just introduced a law that will prevent Michigan courts from considering foreign laws when rendering their decisions. It’s important to note that the law does not specifically mention Sharia Law, but it will still prevent it from being enforced in our court system.

Hoitenga felt compelled to introduce the law after a Muslim doctor was arrested in Detroit for committing female genital mutilation. Patients had reportedly been traveling from all over the state to receive the doctor’s “treatments.”

If passed, Hoitenga’s bill will “limit the application and enforcement by a court, arbitrator, or administrative body of foreign laws that would impair constitutional rights; to provide for modification or voiding of certain contractual provisions or agreements that would result in a violation of constitutional rights; and to require a court, arbitrator, or administrative body to take certain actions to prevent violation of constitutional rights.” It would apply only to “actual or foreseeable violations of the constitutional rights of a person caused by the 16 application of foreign law.”

What do you think? Do you support this bill?