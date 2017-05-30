BREAKING: Music Legend Suddenly Passes… Fans Calling For Your Support

This week, the music world is mourning the loss of Gregg Allman, who died at the age of 69. The music legend, known as the musician, singer, and songwriter of the Allman Brothers Band reportedly lost a battle to cancer. His fans were devastated to hear the news.

Allman was the frontman for the famous band for over 45 years. Allman and his brother Duane founded their band in 1969, and Gregg was the star until their final show in 2014. He was battling a serious case of liver cancer and died peacefully at his Savannah, Georgia home on Saturday.

Allman was diagnosed with cancer over 5 years ago and has had many public complications with his health over the years. His fans were patient and supportive as he canceled and postponed many of his concerts over the years.

The music legend leaves behind a brand new album, which is set to be released sometime in September. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, his five children, and his three grandchildren. Please send your prayers to them during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Gregg!