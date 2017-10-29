BREAKING: Mueller’s Strikes First And Issues First Official Charges… Can You Guess Who He Is Going After?

Here comes the start of what will end up being a very long and drawn out trail that will probably lead us nowhere, except that fact that it will probably clear Trumps name. The first charges to be made by special counsel Robert Muller and his team will be carried out on Monday, as they were approved Friday from a federal grand jury in Washington D.C.

Muller is leading an investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Trump or anybody in his administration had or currently has ties with Russian and the Kremlin. It has also been reported but not confirmed that Trump is being investigated by Muller’s team for obstruction of justice.

Former Trump campaign chairman Rob Manafort is being investigated by Muller’s team for foreign lobbying and Mike Flynn, a former national security advisor, is being investigated for providing false statements concerning his contact with Russian officials.

Subpoenas for documents and testimonies in the probe have been issued by the Mueller team, including from contacts of Manafort.

The man overseeing the Muller investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is supposed to be informed of any charges prior to being presented to the grand jury for approval, via rules dictating special counsel investigations.