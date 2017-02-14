BREAKING: Morgan Freeman Risks His Entire Career To Back Trump In Heroic Way

In the past few weeks, Americans have been inundated with political statements from liberal celebrities at award shows. Speaking in a Hollywood bubble, these actors have used their time in the spotlight to disrespect Donald Trump and urge people to take him down.

This began with Meryl Streep, who spent her entire acceptance speech going off on Trump, and was continued this Sunday during the Grammys. This week, Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman shocked Hollywood when he spoke out urging respect for Donald Trump.

Before Trump was elected, Freeman was a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter, recording voice-overs for a campaign ad for the former Secretary of State. Now that Donald Trump won and is in the White House, Freeman has changed his tune. He is putting his faith in the White House.

“I’m not scared,” he said in an interview with AARP. “I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

What do you think? Do you applaud Freeman for giving Trump a chance?