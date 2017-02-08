BREAKING: Minnesota In Panic After Terror Takes Place After Refugees Do This

Ever since President Trump first signed his temporary immigration ban, the mainstream media has been attempting to portray Muslim migrants as innocent children who have never caused violence in the United States. Stories like this one, however, continue to be ignored.

According to reports from KIMT, police in Minnesota are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Sunday night, leaving one man injured.

The 33-year-old victim was reportedly visiting relatives when he stepped out to have a cigarette. That’s when two cars driven by Somalian migrants approached him and stopped. One of the men got out of a silver Honda Accord and shot him twice.

The victim suffered seven wounds from the two bullets, but was ultimately able to get back inside the home to call the police. He is now being treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and police are still determining a possible motive.