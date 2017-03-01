BREAKING: Melania Trump Shocks Supporters With Major Announcement

Tuesday of this week, President Donald Trump delivered his first speech to a joint session of Congress. The speech was attended by both houses of Congress and their guests, as well as Supreme Court justices and Trump’s own cabinet.

Many speculated whether or not First Lady Melania Trump would attend the speech, given that she has kept a very low profile since her husband was inaugurated.

Indeed, Melania did arrive and sit in the gallery with special guests her husband invited, including Jessica Davis, Susan Oliver, and Jamiel Shaw Sr. Each had family members killed by illegal immigrants in this country. Davis and Oliver were both married to police officers who were killed by an illegal immigrant and Shaw’s son was murdered in California.

Many speculated that the family members were invited to sit with the First Lady to counteract a plan by liberals to bring immigrants to the speech.

Melania’s appearance was her second post-inauguration foray into the presidential spotlight. It came just days after she hosted the Governor’s Ball, where she served as the host and gave an opening statement.