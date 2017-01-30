BREAKING: Melania Trump Launches Her Own Campaign… This Is It

During her husband’s presidential campaign, Melania Trump promised she would take a stand against cyber-bullying when she became First Lady. This issue has been impacting millions, and especially children and teenagers who use social media.

In November of last year, 18-year-old Brady Vela of Texas brought the issue to light when she shot herself in front of her parents and other members of her family after being tortured by anonymous bullies who were using messaging apps to tease her about her weight.

“Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers,” Melania Trump said in a speech in November. “It is never ok when a 12-yar-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked.”

Cyber bullying, in particular, has become a prominent issue in our country.

“It is terrible when that happens on the playground and it is absolutely unacceptable when it’s done by someone with no name hiding on the internet,” she continued. “We must find better ways to support the basic goodness of our children, especially in social media. It will be one of the main focuses of my work if I’m privileged enough to become your first lady.”

What do you think of Melania’s platform? Will you support her in her efforts?