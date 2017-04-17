BREAKING: Melania Trump Just Did Something Remarkable That Mainstream Media Is Refusing To Report

If former First Lady Michelle Obama had ever taken time off from her busy vacation schedule to visit a home for abused kids, there is no question that the press would have plastered it in headlines all over the world. But when First Lady Melania Trump is the one giving, it barely makes the local news.

On Friday, Melania went to HomeSafe in Lake Worth, FL. The organization houses victims of domestic violence and abuse. They were extraordinarily grateful for the First Lady’s appearance:

Today we were excited to have @FLOTUS visit our girls group home in Lake Worth.Thank you for taking the time to listen & talk with the girls pic.twitter.com/v0OqECxqDa — HomeSafe (@HomeSafeFla) April 14, 2017

“This is a day that the girls will never forget,” HomeSafe CEO Matthew Ladika told the Post. “It was extra special and touching.”

The 40 boys and seven girls have been placed in the home by court order. Melania brought stuffed bunnies and Easter baskets for them.

It’s not surprising that major news networks have yet to report on the visit. It doesn’t go along with the anti-Trump storyline they’ve been pushing on us for months.