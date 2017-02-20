BREAKING: Melania Trump Is Being Attacked… Please Show Your Support

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump outraged liberals and atheists by reciting the Lord’s Prayer at Donald Trump’s Florida rally. It’s interesting how quickly the so-called “religiously tolerant” are willing to attack someone for showing their faith.

According to reports from Fox News, Melania Trump began the day by delivering the prayer. The move was well received by the crowd at the Orlando-Melbourne Airport, but liberal social media users throughout the country had a very different reaction.

“Melania starts the dictatorship rally with the Lord’s Prayer? NOT EVERY AMERICAN IS CHRISTIAN!!!! Country over party,” @JaimePrimak wrote.

“Melania prays (reads) the Our Father. Makes Jesus turn in his grave. Oh wait…” @splattne added.

Some also questioned Melania’s decision to read the prayer from a sheet, rather than reciting it from memory. Every speaker uses talking notes but, apparently, this was enough for liberals to attack her faith.

And finally, some used this as an opportunity to attack Melania personally, saying she sounded like “a whore in confession after a night of escorting.”

What do you think? Does this outrageous disrespect need to stop once and for all? Do you support Melania?