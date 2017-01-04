BREAKING: Megyn Kelly Shocks Nation With Stunning Announcement… Good Riddance

Fox News host Megyn Kelly has spent the better part of this year desperately attempting to appeal to the mainstream audience. Now, it has just been announced that she will be leaving the network to take a position at NBC.

The New York Times reported this week that NBC head Andrew Lack won the bidding war for Kelly by “offering her a triple role in which she will host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage.”

In the past year, Kelly has alternated between being a source of hope for Fox News heads as the future of the network and royally pissing off her fans with her blatant attacks on Donald Trump. Apparently, the former won out, as it’s being reported that network leaders offered her $20 million to renew her contract in July.

Kelly first joined Fox a dozen years ago and quickly moved up the ranks to become one of the network’s most-watched hosts. She alienated many of her longtime fans in the past few months and rumors have been circulating that Kelly was trying to leave the network. Of course, she vehemently denied this rumors.

The salary NBC will be giving Kelly has not yet been revealed, but the network has always said they could not afford to top $20 million.

In a recent interview, Kelly expressed her hopes to leave the nightly news to spend more time with her children. She also hoped to extend her range of coverage beyond politics.

What do you think? Will you miss Kelly or are you happy to see her go?