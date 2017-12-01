BREAKING: McCain Will Support The Senate Tax Bill

Sen. john McCain will reportedly vote yes to the senate GOP Tax bill, greatly increasing it’s chances to pass. McCain was one of the last GOP senators who had not committed to supporting the proposal.

“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to support the Senate tax reform bill,” McCain said in a statement Thursday. “I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families.”

With McCain’s vote, and a yes vote from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, there aren’t many GOP senators left to decide. Republican leaders are tweaking the bill to ease concerns by other skeptical senators, including Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

The fact that McCain has confirmed that he would vote for the bill comes with a little bit of surprise, as there has been some clear tension between Trump and McCain for a long time, and especially since McCain opposed the GOP healthcare bill.

The senator also expressed his displeasure with the tax bill’s repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate. The mandate requires most Americans to have health insurance or pay a penalty. Getting rid of the measure would lead to about 13 million more people uninsured, with average Obamacare premiums rising 10 percent, according to nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates.

McCain called the individual mandate “an onerous tax that especially harms those from low-income brackets.”

McCain and Trump have a pretty intense dislike for each other that is fairly well known so for McCain to pledge his support openly for the bill is a bit surprising, but welcome, as this is the type of support that Trump needs to accomplish what is on his agenda.