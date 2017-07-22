BREAKING: Maxine Waters Considers Presidency For 2020… But Will Retract If That Happens

Maxine Waters is doing everything she can to discredit President Donald Trump and keep her name in the headlines. Her constant calls for Trump to be impeached has outraged Americans throughout the country, and her desperate attempts to appeal to millenials is transparent and embarrassing.

“I have been adopted by the millennials, and I’m enjoying every minute of it!” Waters told the New York Times. “I’m learning a new language. You never think about shade, for example, other than, you know, ‘a tree is providing shade,’ but when they taught me what shade was, I thought: ‘Now isn’t that creative?’”

When asked if she intends to run for President in 2020, she said she would only do it if millenials ask her to.

I’m not running for anything but my own seat. I don’t have any presidential aspirations. If the millennials want me to do it, I’d do it, though.”

This comes from a woman who has had her sanity called into question after demanding that Trump is taken out of office.

“I oppose this president. I do not honor this president. I do not respect this president … African-Americans have struggled and fought historically, many African-Americans have paid a huge price fighting for justice and equality in this country, have died for it,” she explained. “But in the final analysis, we really don’t expect anything from him. And my mission and my goal is to make sure that he does not remain president of the United States of America.”