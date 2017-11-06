BREAKING: Massive Shoutout In Texas Church, 27 Victims So Far

By now, everyone must have heard about the tragic incident that happened recently in Texas, our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by it.

At least 27 people died in a shocking, and mysterious mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas, when Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, a married father, walked into the small church in his full black combat gear and an automatic rife and started to open fire on the congregation.

Kelley, from New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio had been dishonorably discharged from the US Air Force for assaulting his wife and child.

The only thing that stopped the attack was when Stephen Willeford, 55 was able to shoot the gunman in a gap in his body armor, causing the man to flee to his car, where he was found dead a short ways away from the church, after apparently losing control of the vehicle.

Among the victims were women and young children, including the pastors 14 year-old adopted daughter.

Eight members of one family, including a eight-months-pregnant mother and three of her children were killed, a community leader and relative told CNN, without revealing their identities. The Connally Memorial Medical Center said ‘multiple’ victims are being treated.

Nightmarish new details of the attack have started to emerge with police saying there was likely ‘no way’ for congregants to escape. Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. said: ‘He (Kelley) just walked down the center aisle, turned around and my understanding was shooting on his way back out. It’s unbelievable to see children, men and women, laying there. Defenseless people.’

This is an absolute tragedy, our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families and friends of those affected, thank god there was somebody there to stop the assault before more were killed, hopefully soon we will have more information concerning a motive.