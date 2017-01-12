BREAKING: Massive Development In Trump Inauguration Drops… This Is Will Be One For The Books

Thanks to an extraordinarily liberal entertainment industry, Donald Trump’s team has had a difficult time convincing any singers to perform at his inauguration. Many believed that doing so would put their careers at risk. Fortunately, music legend Marie Osmond came to the president-elect’s defense this week—saying she would perform at the inauguration if she was asked to.

Marie and Donny has, in fact, performed at multiple inaugurations in the past, including Ronald Reagan’s in 1981. Marie said the famous sibling duo would be happy to do so again.

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite,” she told Yahoo Finance. “I think we should all support our president, whether we’re happy or sad. This is America.”

Marie then noted that her eight children are all over the political spectrum, but she ensures they never feel divided based on their political views.

“I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should,” she added.

Marie’s comments came shortly after singer Rebecca Ferguson pulled out of the January 20th event, citing disagreements with the Trump team over song choices. At this point, Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are the only vocal acts that have been confirmed for the inauguration. They will be joined by the Rockettes as well as the Talladega Marching Tornadoes.

In contrast, Barack Obama has seduced liberals in Hollywood with his many parties. He secured music legends like Aretha Franklin and Bruce Springsteen at his inaugurations.

