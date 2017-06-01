BREAKING: Major Social Security Announcement Rocks The Nation…

The Social Security Administration’s inspector general shocked the nation when they revealed that the SSA billed taxpayers a staggering $32 million for work conferences. The more-than-300 conferences have cost taxpayers roughly $100,000 each in travel, meals, and lodging during a three-year period.

A recent audit confirmed that the agency mostly complied with federal requirements to disclose conferences, with the exception of two instances where those conferences were not reported.

“The costs of these conferences totaled approximately $31.9 million,” the inspector general said. “SSA generally complied with Federal conference reporting requirements. However, in FY 2016, SSA did not notify OIG of two conferences with expenditures in excess of $20,000 within 15 days of the conference dates as required.”

“On average, in [fiscal years] 2013 through 2016, SSA spent $742 per attendee on conferences,” the report continued. “Conferences with guest speaker expenses ranged from $2,500 to about $255,000.”

