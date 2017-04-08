BREAKING: Major Obama Advisor Could Be Going To Jail

According to reports from the Daily Mail, former national security advisor Susan Rice requested dozens of times for the names of Donald Trump associates to be ‘unmasked’ in foreign surveillance reports.

Rice first made headlines after she repeatedly made false claims that the 2012 Benghazi attacks were caused by an internet video.

While she held her position as chief of the National Security Council, Rice allegedly asked government agencies to identify names that had been withheld from raw intelligence reports linked with Trump campaign and transition players.

While there is nothing ‘illegal’ about a national security adviser seeking to unmask names in raw reports to better understand the meaning of intercepted conversations, these names were ultimately leaked to the public.

And that is a federal felony.