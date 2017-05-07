BREAKING: Loretta Lynn Makes Tragic Announcement… Fans Are Calling For Your Support

On Thursday night, Country music legend Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke at her Tennessee home and has been taken to a Nashville hospital for care.

The current condition of the 85-year-old is not known at present.

Fans were devastated to hear the news and are anxiously awaiting more information. The music star is “currently under medical care and is responsive,” her website notes. Very few additional details are available.

We do know that her upcoming music tour will be either canceled or postponed. Lynn is in relatively good health for her age, and her family and friends are praying that she will recover.

Please send prayers to her family during this trying time.