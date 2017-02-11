BREAKING: Look What Michelle Obama Just Did Post Election

Throughout her years in the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama seemed to have an obsession with surrounding herself with A-list entertainers. Now, sources have revealed she may be considering becoming one herself…

This week, Conservative Tribune reported that Michelle will be joining the show “MasterChef Junior” as a guest judge. The reality television competition on Fox focuses on Gordon Ramsey going after a group of children on a weekly basis. Guest judges frequently appear—and next season will feature Martha Stewart and the Muppets.

This is the first major move Michelle had made to stay in the spotlight, and some suspect she could be considering a television career for herself. This is surely disappointing news to the millions of Americans who hoped they had seen the last of her.

The announcement comes just one week after Michelle returned from a long vacation with Barack in the British Virgin Islands. The Obamas reportedly spent their time with billionaire Richard Branson, surrounded by wealthy elites. Of courses, they took momentary breaks to encourage liberal protesters in the United States to continue fighting Donald Trump.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” a statement released by Obama’s post-presidential office commented. “Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

What do you think? Are you sick and tired of the Obamas?