BREAKING: Look Who Just Left Trump’s Tower In Cuffs… Chaos Ensues

Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarcour was arrested for disorderly conduct on Wednesday after leading a protest outside Trump International Hotel in New York.

Sarsour is a Muslim and the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York. She was given several warnings to disperse by the NYPD, but she ignored them, leaving officers no choice but to arrest her and a dozen fellow protesters. She was removed from the scene in handcuffs.

Sarsour publicly accused the NYPD of ‘manufacturing’ terrorism cases that target Muslim-Americans. She has also gained notoriety for her disturbing comments about Israel. She referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “waste of a human being” and a “bigot.”

She also once compared Zionism to racism. Take a look below:

Nothing is creepier than Zionism.Challenge racism, #NormalizeJustice. Check out this video by @remroum http://t.co/q282BYT8 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 31, 2012