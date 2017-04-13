BREAKING: Legendary Hollywood Comedian And Actor Dies At Age 57… Truly Tragic

This week, Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie Murphy, and a very successful comedian on his own passed away tragically.

According to Murphy’s manager, he died from leukemia on Wednesday morning in a New York City hospital. He was in the middle of chemotherapy at the time.

The loss has been particularly devastating for Murphy’s family, who were convinced Charlie was on the up-and-up. Throughout his illness, Murphy maintained a positive attitude—even joking that his family was calling him too much.

Throughout his career, Charlie co-starred on “Chappelle’s Show” in some of his most famous skits. He also co-wrote many of his brother’s movies.

This comes just eight years after Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died from cervical cancer. They had two children together.