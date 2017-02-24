BREAKING: Legendary Fox News Anchor Suddenly Dies… Please Send Your Prayers

Fans of Fox News Channel’s Alan Colmes were devastated this week when they learned that the former co-host passed away at the age of 66 after a brief illness. Colmes leaves behind his wife, Jocelyn Crowley, who issued the following statement: He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Bill Hemmer announced the news on “America’s Newsroom,” which aired a tribute package from Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity, his former co-host on Hannity & Colmes. In his statement, Hannity called Colmes “one of life’s most decent, kind and wonderful people you’d ever want to meet.”

“When Alan and I started ‘Hannity & Colmes,’ there wasn’t a day that went by where we didn’t say we were the two most fortunate men in all of television,” Hannity commented. Hannity said he and Colmes “forged a deep friendship” over the years, in spite of their political differences.

Colmes was known for best-known for his sharp commentary on Hannity & Colmes, which debuted on Fox News in 1996 and ran until Jan. 2009. He also hosted the nationally-syndicated “Alan Colmes Show” on Fox News Radio, where he addressed his illness in January.

Colmes’ passing comes just days after the death of Fox News Channel’s Brenda Buttner, who died at age 55 after a battle with cancer.