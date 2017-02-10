BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway In Serious Trouble, This Might Be The End For Her

With so many businesses sharing the Trump family name, the Trump administration has faced constant criticism for possible ethics violations. On Thursday, this escalated to a new level after a White House official promoted Ivanka Trump’s clothing line in a television interview.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy. “Ivanka Trump has a wonderful line. I own some of it. I full, I’m gonna just going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today everybody. You can find it online.”

Conway was immediately criticized for allegedly breaking federal ethics rules.

“That was wrong, wrong, wrong. It is wholly unacceptable—no if, and’s or buts about it,” House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Jason Chaffetz said in an interview with NBC News. Chaffetz will be working with Democrat Elijah Cummings to “jointly send a letter to the White House and Office of Government Ethics for a referral.”

“It should have never happened, and they better learn this lesson very quick,” Chaffetz said, adding that he is not sure what the remedy is.

Two watchdog groups, Public Citizen and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, have asked the Office of Government Ethics to investigate Conway’s actions.

“An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity,” regulations read.

“Since she said it was an advertisement, that both eliminates any question about whether outsiders are unfairly reading into what’s being said—and two—it makes it clear that wasn’t an inadvertent remark,” Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, told NBC news.

