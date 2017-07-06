BREAKING: Kathy Griffin Detained By The Secret Service Again… It’s All Over

On Monday, New York Magazine contributor Yasher Ali reported that the Secret Service spent more than an hour interviewing comedian Kathy Griffin over her Trump-decapitation stunt that immediately sparked outrage. Apparently, that was not enough to close the investigation either.

The Secret Service has obvious need to take all threats to a protected figure—and especially the President—very seriously. But some have questioned whether Griffin’s “act” was a threat or simply tasteless comedy. Perhaps one of the most dangerous things about Griffin’s actions is that it desensitized the public from threats, encouraging violence in a way that could be interpreted seriously.

An hour seems like an extremely quick time to determine whether someone is being taken seriously as a security threat. Liberals speculate this is because Griffin isn’t really a concern—this is all just a great display.

For our part, we encourage the Secret Service to keep an eye on Griffin and maintain their focus on more pressing threats.