BREAKING: Judge Rules Bergdahl FREE And Gives That Absurd Sentence Instead

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier who walked off his army base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was taken captive by the Taliban for 5 years, is not going to be serving any prison time for desertion, or for endangering the welfare of his fellow soldiers.

His only punishment will be a decreased rank to private and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.

The prosecutors have been building a case for years and with all the time invested, and the fact that they were seeking a sentence of 14 years, it’s ridiculous that the sentencing took just minutes.

The military judge, Col. Jeffery R. Nance of the Army, the judge presiding, also reduced Sergeant Bergdahl’s rank to private and required him to forfeit $1,000 a month of his pay for 10 months.

 

President Trump, who has labeled Sergeant Bergdahl a “dirty rotten traitor,” called Friday’s sentence “a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

