BREAKING: John McCain Plagued With The Most Devastating News Of His Entire Life

This week, Sen. John McCain of Arizona was diagnosed with brain cancer. On Saturday, McCain’s office announced that McCain had surgery Friday to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. Pathology reports on the clot determined that McCain indeed has cancer.

“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” the hospital said in a statement.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team,” the statement continued. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

McCain’s daughter also released a statement on her father’s diagnosis.

Please send your prayers to the long-time senator and his family during this difficult time.