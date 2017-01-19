BREAKING: John Lewis Gets Devastating News After Running His Mouth At Trump

Over the weekend, Democratic Congressman John Lewis sparked a feud with Donald Trump by saying he doesn’t consider him to be a “legitimate” president. Just days after his disrespect, Lewis was just caught in a massive lie. As it turns out, he probably shouldn’t have messed with Trump.

The Daily Caller reported that Lewis made claims that Trump’s inauguration will be the first one he has ever missed. He made it known he will be boycotting the event. But this claim was almost immediately shut down by a Washington Post article for 2001, which revealed that Lewis also boycotted George W. Bush’s inauguration.

Trump took to Twitter to call Lewis out for his deception: “John Lewis said about my inauguration, “It will be the first one that I’ve missed.” WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 23 also because he… “thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing in…he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.” Sound familiar! WP”

Right after Lewis insulted him in an interview, Trump told Lewis he “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.”

What do you think? Is this truly embarrassing for Lewis?