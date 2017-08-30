BREAKING: Joel Osteen Does A Sinful Move Against Houston, See What Happens Next

Pastor Joel Osteen of Lakewood Megachurch refused to open the doors of his church to help the devastated flood-ravaged community of Houston, Texas. Now, he is in hot water and is trying to backtrack in a major way.

According to Independent Journal Review, after giving in to public pressure, Osteen and his church are set to begin “prepping to open their doors.” Of course, this came after Twitter users slammed Osteen for not accommodating his community in this time of need.

Most likely due to the added pressure, Charles Clymer wrote on Twitter Monday that the church was preparing to open their doors.

“Lakewood Church apparently bought countless air mattresses and are prepping to open their doors. Took a while but good news,” wrote Clymer.

