BREAKING: Jeff Sessions Just Released One Of The Most Serious Threat Against Obama

This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions dropped a bombshell on former President Barack Obama when he announced that he intends to investigate a $6 billion settlement that the former president’s administration moved to left-wing advocacy groups and other progressive causes.

“Settlement funds should go first to the victims and then to the American people—not to…the political friends of whoever is in power,” Sessions said on the matter.

Last week, Sessions sent a memo to U.S. attorneys ordering a review of a decade’s worth of payouts that Congressional Republicans have labeled a “slush fund.” This comes after the Obama administration was busted funneling funds to left-wing “community organizing” groups.

Sessions put a stop to the payments in June, issuing a department-wide memo prohibiting all payments to third parties in settlements except for those that fall under three narrow exceptions.

Conservatives are thrilled with the announcement. What do you think of his decision?