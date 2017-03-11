BREAKING: Jeff Sessions Cleans House, Look What Happened To These 46 Appointees

According to some shocking new reports, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama to tender their resignations to help “ensure a uniform transition.”

“Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutions in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders,” Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement on Friday.

This move comes as President Trump is working to fill out the Justice Department with his own appointees.

“As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States Attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice,” Flores said. “The Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations.”