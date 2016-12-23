BREAKING: Ivanka Trump Berated By Furious Liberal On Plane, Immediately Get’s Hit With Devastating Justice

Ivanka Trump got quite a scare this week when she was attacked by a liberal lawyer onboard a JetBlue flight to Palm Beach, Florida. Daily Mail reported that the 35-year-old had just boarded the flight with her children when she was attacked by a man with a child in his arms.

“Your father is ruining the country,” Dan Goldstein, a lawyer from Brooklyn, told reporters. “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

Ivanka kept her cool and swiftly ignored the man, distracting her children with crayons and trying to diffuse the situation. The crew stepped in to escort Goldstein from the plane. His husband, Matthew Lasner, later to took to Twitter to criticize JetBlue officials for acting unfairly.

“My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane,” Lasner wrote. Hours before, however, he posted: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil.”

Lasner also snapped a photo of Ivanka. He then quickly deleted all of the tweets.

JetBlue defended their actions by releasing the following statement:

The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing a conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight.